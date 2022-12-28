Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more.

To help make your decision, Niche found America's best neighborhoods. This updated list is based on their "Best Places to Live" round-up for 2022 and filtered based on city neighborhoods.

According to the website, three Florida neighborhoods broke into the Top 10. The highest-ranking one is Hyde Park! Located in Tampa, this place has an A+ rating on Niche. It got high marks in family-friendliness, health and fitness, nightlife, commuting, public schools, housing, and much more.

Harbour Island, another Tampa neighborhood, was right behind Hyde Park. Park Lake/Highland in Orlando ranked at No. 8.

Here are the Top 10 best neighborhoods to live in the U.S.:

City Center (Santa Monica, CA) Cottonwood Creek South (Richardson, TX) Hyde Park (Tampa, FL) Harbour Island (Tampa, FL) Radnor/Fort Myer Heights (Arlington, VA) Ocean Park (Santa Monica, CA) University South (Palo Alto, CA) Park Lake/Highland (Orlando, FL) Mid-City (Santa Monica, CA) Sammamish Valley (Redmond, WA)

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Niche's website.