This Florida City Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live

By Zuri Anderson

October 25, 2022

Downtown Sarasota from Ringling Bridge
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are moving all the time, whether it's to a nearby city or several states away from their hometown. For those looking for their new home, U.S. News & World Report puts out a report every year highlighting the best places to live in the United States:

"To determine the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News looks at data on the country’s 150 most populous metro areas, including the cost of living, job market, crime rates, quality of education and more. The data is weighted based on responses from a survey of approximately 3,600 people throughout the U.S. to determine what matters most to them when picking their next places to live."

One Florida city broke into the Top 10: Sarasota! Maintaining its spot from last year's list, this Gulf Coast destination is one of the fastest-growing metro areas, according to researchers. Sarasota is known for its award-winning beaches, wonderful schools, and engaging activities and attractions.

Here are the Top 10 best cities to live in the U.S.:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama
  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Sarasota, Florida
  10. San Francisco, California

Check out U.S. News' full list of amazing places to live in the country.

