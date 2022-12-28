Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'

There are many dog lovers in the world and most of them express their adoration for canines by owning one or more pups, but that wasn't enough for one man in Japan. He calls himself Toco and since he was a child, he always dreamed of becoming an animal. Now that he is an adult, he's spent two million yen, the equivalent of $15,000, to make his dream a reality, and bought a hyper-realistic human-sized collie costume.

Toco has a YouTube channel with videos of him as a dog, but when it comes to his identity, he keeps it secret. He explained to the Mirror, "I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird." As for the few he did tell, he said, "My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."