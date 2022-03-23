Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.

She took to Reddit to ask if she made a poor choice with the dog's name which is... Covid.

The woman explained, "We found a stray puppy during the start of our lockdown. It started by feeding him scraps in the back garden where we were spending so much of our time. Now he's moved in and is probably going to stay unless someone comes forward to claim him. We put a notice up in some village shops about him. We called him Covid because that's why we found him - spending all our time at home."

However, it hasn't gone smoothly. She said, "We have now started taking him out for walks - which he loves. But yesterday a couple heard us calling his name while playing by the beach. They came over and told us that it's insensitive as they lost an uncle to the virus. They said how would we feel if they called their pet Cancer or Death?"

She asked Reddit if the name is truly offensive or if the couple overreacted. Most commenters thought the name wasn't great. They wrote, "Would you name a dog AIDS and go running around in public yelling 'Here AIDS! Come here boy, that's a good AIDS?'... I mean if nothing else, running around on the beach shouting 'COVID! COVID!' could be construed as yelling fire in a crowded theatre - just not smart any way you slice it," and, "Despite your story, I still have no clue why you would name a pet after a virus that has killed people," and "Oh that's my dog, 9/11. We call him that because we found him the day all those people died. Pretty cute story right?"

No word on if she listened to the majority and changed the pup's name.