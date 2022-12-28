Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock Responds To Jeremiah Green's Cancer Diagnosis
By Katrina Nattress
December 28, 2022
Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock is speaking out after news broke that drummer Jeremiah Green is battling Stage IV cancer.
"Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment," the frontman wrote on the band's Instagram. "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great. Thank you and love, Isaac Brock"
See his post below.
Green's mom initially announced his illness in a Facebook post on December 25, writing: "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"
Green co-founded Modest Mouse Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. With the exception of a brief departure from 2003-04, he's been a constant in the band's lineup and the longest tenured member aside from Brock. He's appeared on every album except Good News For People Who Like Bad News.
Modest Mouse recently wrapped up a special tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West. Green was able to play the earlier dates of the tour but ended up pulling out because of the diagnosis.