Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock Responds To Jeremiah Green's Cancer Diagnosis

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock is speaking out after news broke that drummer Jeremiah Green is battling Stage IV cancer.

"Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment," the frontman wrote on the band's Instagram. "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great. Thank you and love, Isaac Brock"

See his post below.