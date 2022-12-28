New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends

By Logan DeLoye

December 28, 2022

Trees covered with snow at dawn, Riisitunturi National Park, Posio, Lapland, Finland
Photo: Getty Images

Just as one Winter storm begins to move out of the region in time for the new year, another arrives. According to Associated Press News, the new storm is predicted to bring copious amounts of rain to Northern California beginning today and continuing well into next week.

The Southern half of the state could see similar weather as the front moves across the region. The last storm arrived on Monday and quickly moved across the state, causing a dramatic decrease in temperature. Associated Press News mentioned that the storm that began today will likely hit parts of Southern California throughout the weekend, leading to possible cancellation of your New Years Eve plans. The impending wet conditions could be positive for the region given the typical lack of precipitation that causes droughts.

The National Weather Service has predicted the second storm to bring "heavy mountain snow" and "high winds."

"Meanwhile, a very brief respite today for the West Coast and parts of the West before a slew of systems and an onslaught of moisture invades the region tomorrow into the upcoming New Year's weekend with possible excessive rain, heavy mountain snow and high winds." The map included on the website shows which counties will need to prepare for the impending storm.

