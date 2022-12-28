Woman Attacks Husband At Airport After Finding Explicit Pics On His Phone

A woman was arrested for attacking her husband at a South Carolina airport after finding lewd images on his phone last week.

Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence in relation to the incident at Charleston International Airport on (December 21), WCSC reported (h/t the New York Post).

Authorities responded to a report of an "active domestic" incident at around 2:50 p.m. and made contact with the couple in the middle of the incident.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by WCSC stated.

Barbour told police that they had arrived in South Carolina for a vacation, which was spoiled after she "saw several indecent photos" on her husband's cellphone, WCBD reported.

Barbour confronted her husband about the photos and an argument took place, which resulted in him being attacked.

Surveillance images reportedly showed Barbour kicking her husband's legs, throwing the phone to the floor and attempting to smack his face.

Barbour admitted to assaulting her husband and was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where she was released on a $5,237 bond the following day.

Police didn't reveal where the couple had traveled from.