Yung Joc Shaves His Head After Losing Bet On Tory Lanez's Verdict

By Tony M. Centeno

December 28, 2022

Yung Joc was one of several people who declared Tory Lanez innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, and he bet his hairline on it.

On Tuesday, December 27, the rapper proved that he's a man of his word and shaved his entire head bald just days after a jury found Lanez guilty of shooting Meg. He originally revealed that he made a bet with the hosts of his radio show that he would chop off his hair if Lanez is guilty in the case. In a video posted to social media, we can see one of his hosts Mz. Shyneka entering the studio with golden clippers before she shaves his head.

Immediately after the chop, Joc showed off the remaining chucks of hair in a plastic bag in a separate post. Before his hair begins to grow back, Joc decided to ink up his dome with some rose-inspired designs. He was also seen fundraising for a $300 beenie cap for his bare scalp.

While there have been plenty of mixed reactions to Lanez verdict, Joc still has the funniest one yet. Another artist that recently spoke out about it is Kodak Black. During a recent Instagram Live session, 'Yak expressed how he felt about the jury's guilty verdict and asserted that Lanez is a good guy.

"This s**t aint right, homie," Kodak said. "For real, bro. Tory Lanez a good n***a."

See what else Kodak had to say about Tory Lanez below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

