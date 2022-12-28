Yung Joc Shaves His Head After Losing Bet On Tory Lanez's Verdict

Yung Joc was one of several people who declared Tory Lanez innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, and he bet his hairline on it.



On Tuesday, December 27, the rapper proved that he's a man of his word and shaved his entire head bald just days after a jury found Lanez guilty of shooting Meg. He originally revealed that he made a bet with the hosts of his radio show that he would chop off his hair if Lanez is guilty in the case. In a video posted to social media, we can see one of his hosts Mz. Shyneka entering the studio with golden clippers before she shaves his head.