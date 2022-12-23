Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

We saw Harris recant her previous statements about seeing Lanez point the gun at Meg and firing multiple shots. Later on, the jury got to hear the prosecution's initial interview with Meg's former friend in which she said the opposite. Although she refuted her own sworn statements, Harris still maintained that she wasn't the one who fired gunshots at the rapper.



There was also testimony from multiple police officers, criminalists and investigators who worked the scene of the crime as well as Meg's former stylist EJ King and eyewitness Sean Kelly. Kelly didn't know names but he asserted that he saw the first gunshot come from a woman during the initial fight between Meg and Kelsey. Kelly also claimed that Tory took the gun from one of the women and fired multiple shots in the air.



Tory Lanez did not testify nor did his driver Jaquan Smith or Meg's ex-bodyguard Justin Edison, who mysteriously went missing after skipping out on his scheduled testimony.



He now faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation. Per TMZ, the rapper reportedly met with immigration officials before the verdict was read. They told him that there's a strong possibility that he could be forced to leave the country. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 27.

