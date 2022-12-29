Courtney Love has always been protective over her late husband Kurt Cobain, and during a recent visit to the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, she revealed how that loyalty cost her a big role in a famous movie.

According to Love, she had been cast to play Edward Norton's love interest Marla in Fight Club. The role would've made sense considering she was dating Norton at the time, but the role ultimately went to Helena Bonham Carter, and Love claims it's because she rejected a Cobain biopic that the film's co-star Brad Pitt pitched her.

“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt. I went nuclear. I don’t do Faust. Who the f**k do you think are?” she recalled before adding that Norton was the one who initially broke the news to her. “He starts sobbing. And he was like, ‘I don’t have the power!’” Director David Fincher allegedly then called her to confirm she had lost the role.

Despite that incident, Love said Pitt has continued to try to get her to sign off on a film about the Nirvana frontman, and she keeps saying no. “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,” is what Love says she's told him. “They’re really good social justice movies, but if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Love declared that Cobain and Lana Del Rey are "the only two true musical geniuses" she's ever known. Listen to the full interview above.