California Woman Receives 100 Heaters In The Mail That She Did Not Order

Most people are excited when their package comes in the mail, but that is of course if they ordered the package in the first place. According to ABC10, long time Sacramento resident Connie Mathews has received over 100 portable heaters within the last few weeks that she never ordered.

"I haven't looked out there today. I am scared to. I think i've got over 100 heaters so far," she explained to ABC10. After investigating, the news station discovered that Mathews' address was being used as "the location to send returns for an Amazon seller" that initially sold the heaters.

"They started coming the Friday, two weeks before Christmas and sometimes I would get two boxes, sometimes more. Yesterday there were 7 boxes on the porch waiting for us." Mathews has lived at that house for 40 years and is not happy with the sudden deliveries.