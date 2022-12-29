Father Of 7 Misses Chance At Lifesaving Transplant Over Flight Cancelations

An Alaskan father of seven missed the chance to get a lifesaving transplant due to flight cancelations stemming from a recent historic winter storm.

Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was next in life for a heart transplant at the University of Washington Medical Center given an eight-hour window to fly to Seattle, King 5 reports.

The 56-year-old managed to book a short-notice flight, but was told by Alaska Airlines staff that it was cancelled upon arriving at the airport.

Holland then booked the next available flight, which was rerouted back to Anchorage after about four hours in the air, causing him to miss the brief window for the new heart.

“I think I cried more that day than I have in my life and had exerted every emotion that I’d never had,” Holland said via King 5.