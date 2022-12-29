Man Buys $15 Router At Thrift Store, Finds Millionaire's Secrets On It

“Instead of having just one backup, it has a whole list of backups. That way, if you want to go back to a certain period, you’re able to just go there instead,” the TikToker said. “So it’s not just one copy of his computer, it’s dozens from different time periods dating back to 2010.”

The TikToker said Don had photos on the device taken as far back as the 1980s and presumes that he was a business owner or CEO based on the documents on the Time Capsule.

“There is audit history, credit card numbers, flight information. I have this man’s bank account number,” he said. “I can see how much money he had in the bank at one point. I even have his life insurance information, and this dude is worth millions of dollars.”

“Now, keep in mind, this is from, like, 2010, so he’s probably dead by now," he added. "But still, the fact that I have access to this is crazy.”

The TikToker also added that "there was porn" on the device "to answer the question that I know that everyone's gonna ask."

The TikToker initially said he planned to delete all of the documents once he was finished looking through the files, but later claimed he was attempting to track down Don's family to return the router.

“I don’t feel comfortable having it, and I don’t want to just delete it, so I’m gonna see if I can find at least someone to give it to,” he said, though acknowledging that he planned to browse other thrift stores to find spicy information on other devices for sale.