One Missouri City Named As The 'Loneliest City' In America

Would you say that you live in a lonely city? Describing a specific place as lonely is very difficult. A lot of people may be surrounded by family and friends in these cities, but they still make the list due to the number of one-person households that are scattered throughout the region.

According to a list complied by chamberofcommerce.org, the loneliest city in all of Missouri St.Louis. In fact, St. Louis ranked as the loneliest city in the entire country.

Here is what chamberofcommerce.org had to say about sourcing the data to discover the loneliest cities in America:

"To determine our ranking, we analyzed more than 170 census-defined places with a population of 150,000 or more via the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. Our analysis looked at the number of one-person households in each city as well as the number of males and females living in one-person households. To determine the average yearly increase, we analyzed 2016-2021 one-person household data. Data from the American Community Survey was not available for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Data for Augusta, Georgia; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky was not available from 2016-2019, so these cities were omitted from the average yearly increase portion of the analysis."

For a continued list of the loneliest cities in America visit chamberofcommerce.org.