This Is The Coldest City In Arizona

Arizona is no stranger to extreme temperatures. And while the state isn't exactly known for its cold winters, there are some cities that definitely get much colder than others.

Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state. The website states, "Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

According to the website the coldest city in Arizona is Flagstaff. The city is the 51st coldest nationally and has an average annual temperature of 46.2 degrees Fahrenheit. The website explains:

"Most people probably think of Arizona as a hot, arid desert, but nestled in the Coconino National Forest lies the temperate city of Flagstaff. It is close to the Grand Canyon, but before visitors go to that iconic destination, they can enjoy a brisk winter walk through the streets of downtown Flagstaff to visit numerous eateries and shopping destinations, as well as Hopi heritage sites."

