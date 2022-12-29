This Is The Coldest City In Texas

Texas is no stranger to extreme temperatures. And while the state isn't exactly known for its cold winters, there are some cities that definitely get much colder than others.

Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state. The website states, "Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

According to the website the coldest city in Texas is Amarillo. The city is the 172nd coldest nationally and has an average annual temperature of 57.3 degrees Fahrenheit. The website explains:

"Although parts of Texas get incredibly hot, Amarillo, located in the northwestern part of the state, is fairly temperate. The Route 66 Historic District is a popular tourist destination comprised of antique stores, art galleries, restaurants, and bars. Those looking for more rugged activities can head to Palo Duro Canyon, second in size only to the Grand Canyon in Arizona."

