This Is Washington State's Most Iconic Sandwich

Washington state is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as local seafood and delicious coffee. Some cities in the Evergreen State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich.

24/7 Wall St. consulted many news sites, including Insider, Thirllist, and Delish, to determine each state's most iconic sandwich. According to the website, Washington's most popular sandwich is smoked salmon! Here's why writers chose this sandwich:

"A Pacific Northwest food staple, smoked salmon in Washington is typically dry-brined in a solution of sugar and salt. sometimes with dill or pepper, then hot-smoked. Sliced, the fish is often served on toast or dark bread with cream cheese or a layer of ricotta (or garlic mayo in some versions), often with sliced raw onion added. Some Washingtonians also add it to a BLT."

If you want to try this sandwich, writers recommend dropping by Larry's Smokehouse on State Route 9 in Snohomish. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

