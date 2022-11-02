This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination

Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states.

For those looking to bookmark more restaurants and shops, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website found the No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.

According to the website, The Pink Door is Washington's top foodie destination! Here's why writers chose this popular restaurant:

"The Pink Door has become a heavily trafficked tourist destination in recent years, but it's so good, we can't not mention it. The Italian restaurant, which is located inside Pike Place Market, is not only known for its delicious food but also its entire dining experience. Trapeze artists hang from the ceilings, burlesque dancers twirl on the stage, and though the setting is quite cramped, you'll always have a good time."