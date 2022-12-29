This Louisiana City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Living alone can be difficult, especially during the holidays, but depending on where you live, you could be in like company with other people choosing to go solo.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Chamber of Commerce analyzed more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 to determine which cities are the "loneliest" cities in America, or which cities have the most people living alone. One city in Louisiana even managed to rank in the Top 10.

According to the report, New Orleans came in at No. 7 overall with over 71,000 one-person households. The data states that 19.4% of men and 25.7% of women live alone, with the latter figure making the Crescent City one of the loneliest cities for females.

Here are the Top 30 loneliest cities in the country:

Washington, D.C. St. Louis, Missouri Alexandria, Virginia Richmond, Virginia Cincinnati, Ohio Cleveland, Ohio New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Atlanta, Georgia Baltimore, Maryland Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Rochester, New York Madison, Wisconsin Detroit, Michigan Toledo, Ohio Minneapolis, Minnesota Fort Lauderdale, Florida Akron, Ohio Knoxville, Tennessee Buffalo, New York Salt Lake City, Utah Seattle, Washington Springfield, Missouri Chicago, Illinois Austin, Texas Mobile, Alabama Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas St. Petersburg, Florida Boston, Massachusetts

Check out the full list at Chamber of Commerce to see the loneliest cities in America.