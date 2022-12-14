This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana

As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the coldest city in each state, including this spot in Tennessee. According to the site, the list is "based on 30-year average temperatures" and cities are "ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

So which city in Louisiana is considered to be the coldest in the state?

Shreveport

While Louisiana might not be one of the coldest states in the country, Shreveport was named the chilliest city in the state, with an average annual temperature of 65.4 degrees. Ranking nationally as the No. 222 coldest city in America, the average daily maximum temperature is 75.8 degrees and the average daily minimum is 55.1 degrees.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Louisiana is another state not often associated with cold temperatures, but Shreveport is a little cooler than the rest of the Pelican state. While the city doesn't have the notoriety of cities like New Orleans, it's still a worthy place to visit. From outdoor murals, aquariums, and historic buildings to river boats and gambling cruises, there is something for just about everyone."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the coldest city in each state.