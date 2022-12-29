Titans To Make Sudden Move Ahead Of 'TNF' Game: Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly expected to start backup Joshua Dobbs at quarterback for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reports.

Dobbs, a former University of Tennessee standout, was signed to the Titans' active roster off the Detroit Lions' practice squad, the team announced in a news release on December 21.

Dobbs was waived by the Cleveland Browns last month in order to clear roster space for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Georgia native started in each of his four seasons at Tennessee, ranking fifth in passing yards (7,138), and sixth in passing touchdowns (53), seventh in rushing yards (2,160) and second in rushing touchdowns (32) in program history.

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on the injured reserve on Thursday (December 29), likely ending his 2022 season with just two regular season games remaining.

Tannehill could, however, be activated if the Titans clinch an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, though their current playoff situation is uncertain.

Tannehill suffered the injury during the Titans' 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on December 18 and was replaced by rookie Malik Willis, who finished the game with 20 yards on 3 of 4 passing and one rushing attempt for eight yards.