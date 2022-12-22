Titans Sign Local Favorite Amid QB Uncertainty

The Tennessee Titans signed a local favorite amid the reported expected absence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the remainder of the season.

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs was signed to the Titans' active roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad, the team announced in a news release on Wednesday (December 21).

The acquisition of Dobbs came prior to reports that Tannehill will "very likely" be out for the rest of the season due to a right ankle injury that is expected to require surgery, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Tannehill suffered the injury during the Titans' 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday (December 18) and was replaced by rookie Malik Willis, who finished the game with 20 yards on 3 of 4 passing and one rushing attempt for eight yards.

Dobbs was waived by the Cleveland Browns last month in order to clear roster space for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Georgia native started in each of his four seasons at Tennessee, ranking fifth in passing yards (7,138), and sixth in passing touchdowns (53), seventh in rushing yards (2,160) and second in rushing touchdowns (32) in program history.