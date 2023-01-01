Modest Mouse Drummer And Co-Founder Jeremiah Green Dead At Age 45
By Katrina Nattress
January 1, 2023
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died on Saturday (December 31) after a brief battle with cancer. He was 45 years old. The band confirmed the tragic news in an emotional Instagram post.
"I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the message began. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people."
"Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get," it continued. "Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."
See the post below.
Just a week ago, Green's mother unveiled the news that he was battling Stage IV cancer. "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer," she wrote on Facebook. "He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"
A few days later, Modest Mouse's frontman Isaac Brock addressed the diagnosis on Instagram, writing: "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' ( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."
Green co-founded Modest Mouse with Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. With the exception of a brief departure from 2003-04, he's been a constant in the band's lineup and the longest tenured member aside from Brock. He's appeared on every album except Good News For People Who Like Bad News.
Modest Mouse recently wrapped up a special tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West. Green was able to play the earlier dates of the tour but ended up pulling out because of the diagnosis.