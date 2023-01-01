Modest Mouse Drummer And Co-Founder Jeremiah Green Dead At Age 45

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died on Saturday (December 31) after a brief battle with cancer. He was 45 years old. The band confirmed the tragic news in an emotional Instagram post.

"I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the message began. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people."

"Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get," it continued. "Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

See the post below.