Bad Bunny Responds After He Tossed Fan's Phone In Water: 'Lack Of Respect'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 3, 2023
Bad Bunny is defending himself after he was criticized for the way he treated an invasive fan.
On Monday, January 2, a video of his unfavorable interaction with a female fan who got way too close for comfort mad its rounds on social media. In the video, you can see the woman recording herself purposely invading the rapper's personal space while he was walking in the streets of the Dominican Republic. Suddenly, El Conejo Malo swipes the phone out of her hands and chucked it over a railing and into the water. Despite the backlash he received critics, the Puerto Rican rapper said he felt disrespected.
La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE— ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) January 2, 2023
"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. "Those who come to put a dumbass phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise."
Bad Bunny has yet to come down from the stellar year he had following the release of his fourth solo album Un Verano Sin Ti. He spent most of the fall season performing around the globe during his World's Hottest Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. Bad Bunny continued to break records after he became the first artist to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the 2023 Grammy awards and the Latin Grammys for Un Verano Sin Ti, which is the first Spanish album to receive the nomination in the awards show's 65-year existence.
See the incident in question below.
Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023