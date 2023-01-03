Bad Bunny Responds After He Tossed Fan's Phone In Water: 'Lack Of Respect'

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. "Those who come to put a dumbass phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise."



Bad Bunny has yet to come down from the stellar year he had following the release of his fourth solo album Un Verano Sin Ti. He spent most of the fall season performing around the globe during his World's Hottest Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. Bad Bunny continued to break records after he became the first artist to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the 2023 Grammy awards and the Latin Grammys for Un Verano Sin Ti, which is the first Spanish album to receive the nomination in the awards show's 65-year existence.



See the incident in question below.