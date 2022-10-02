Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance At Bad Bunny’s Show In Los Angeles

By Tony M. Centeno

October 2, 2022

Cardi B & Bad Bunny
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B shocked the thousands of fans in attendance for Bad Bunny's latest show in Los Angeles. By the end of her performance, she was the one who was left in awe.

On Saturday, October 1, the chart-topping reggaetonero brought out Bardi during his recent concert at the SoFi Stadium near L.A. While she was on stage, Cardi B delivered her smash hit "Bodak Yellow" and teamed up with Bad Bunny for their memorable song "I Like It." You can tell that the mother of two was stunned when she first hit the stage. She took to social media to reveal how she felt about performing alongside El Conejo Malo.

“I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago,” she tweeted. “There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! … Literally artist goal!!!!!”

On her Instagram Story, the Bronx native continued to praise the Puerto Rican artist, who's earned over $90 million from his World's Hottest Tour as of August.

“Wow, amazing!” she said in one of her videos. “God bless him forever.”

The last time Cardi B was at the SoFi Stadium was for Super Bowl LVI along with her husband Offset. The couple enjoyed the game and the epic halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent. Both Bardi and Offset have dropped new music recently. Despite the array of singles they've released in the last month or so, neither of them have given up details about when their respective albums will arrive.

In addition to Cardi, Bad Bunny also brought out Ivy Queen during the show. Catch clips of Cardi B's surprise performance and more below.

