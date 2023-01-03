Lizzo Shares Powerful HBO Show Video 'I Waited My Whole Life To Feel Seen'
By Lavender Alexandria
January 3, 2023
Lizzo opened up in a recent Tweet about a moment during her newly released "Lizzo: Live In Concert" performance. She posted a video from the special where she performs her song "Rumors" alongside Cardi B. In the accompanying tweet, she reveals the origin of her teary eyed performance of the song.
"When I said 'they hated on me since school now me & Cardi we cool' I literally cried." The video shows Lizzo dancing alongside Cardi on stage as she delivers the lyrics. "I waited my whole life to feel seen and be understood," she adds in the Tweet
"Lizzo: Live In Concert" was released on HBO Max on December 31st and features an entire performance from the singer's "Special" tour in Inglewood, CA. Alongside Cardi B it also features special guest appearances from SZA and Missy Elliott.
"Live In Concert" follows "Love, Lizzo" an HBO MAX original documentary that followed the singer through her previous tour, documenting her pro body image messaging and the recording of her album Special, which became one of the biggest-selling albums of 2023.
The performance comes on the heels of Lizzo performing in some festive attire at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York on December 9th, and the release of her Smoothed Reality line of underwear in collaboration with YITTY.