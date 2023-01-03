Lizzo opened up in a recent Tweet about a moment during her newly released "Lizzo: Live In Concert" performance. She posted a video from the special where she performs her song "Rumors" alongside Cardi B. In the accompanying tweet, she reveals the origin of her teary eyed performance of the song.

"When I said 'they hated on me since school now me & Cardi we cool' I literally cried." The video shows Lizzo dancing alongside Cardi on stage as she delivers the lyrics. "I waited my whole life to feel seen and be understood," she adds in the Tweet