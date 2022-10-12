Lizzo Announces Release Date For New Documentary 'Love, Lizzo'

Lizzo's previously untitled documentary officially has a name and a release date. The singer took to social media to announce that her HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo will hit the streaming service on November 24th.

"Finally telling my story, MY WAY," Lizzo wrote on Twitter alongside a poster for the documentary that shows her cradling her face and smiling against a purple background. The words, "Truth Heals," also appear near her face.

The project was first announced in May with HBO Max saying it would follow "three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo as she makes history shifting the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture all while balancing the challenges of life, love and stardom."