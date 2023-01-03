This Is Missouri’s Most Popular Dating App

Online apps have taken the dating world by storm, quickly becoming the most popular way to meet your future spouse in the United States. However, each user's success varies based on where they live and what app they use. Luckily, Dating News recently compiled a list of the most popular dating apps in all 50 states for all of our single friends. Here's how they did it:

"Dating app popularity can vary widely by region, so it’s good to have a working knowledge of the trends, habits, and patterns in each state. Our dating experts have done some online investigation and ranked the most popular dating apps by state. The rankings are based on a combination of Google analytics, online usage surveys, and user recommendations."

They found that the most popular dating app in Missouri is Bumble, an app that puts women first. Here's what one satisfied user had to say about the app:

"Amanda swiped right on Luke not only because she thought he was cute, but because she recognized all of his photos from around the world. As avid travelers they had plenty to talk about, and their chemistry after the first date was undeniable. So, what was the catch? Luke had to move across the country. They stayed in touch, but it was a decision to meet up in Portugal that made them realize no amount of distance could get in the way of their connection."

Have you ever used Bumble? Comment your experience down below!