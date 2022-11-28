A Wisconsin man has been named as a person of interest in the strange death of a 55-year-old mother of four, according to FOX News.

On November 17, Kim Mikulance was sitting at the bar of Powers on 10th when she suddenly collapsed and died. "I saw the look on her face, and I saw she was holding a drink. She kind of started leaning back," bartender Sam Anderson told WISN. "She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground."

Police are now looking for Timothy Olson, 52, who they've named as a person of interest in the woman's death. He was spotted at the bar with Mikulance when she collapsed, according to WISN. When she fell to the ground, Anderson said he went to call 911 and Olson reportedly said he was going to get an inhaler. However, Olson reportedly never came back. Mikulance was transported to a hospital, and later died.

Olson has been linked to at least two other instances where women in the area fell unconscious in his presence, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department. "He’s a freaking predator, and he needs to be caught," a friend of Mikulance, Marc Gaidish told WISN.