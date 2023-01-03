Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties

By Logan DeLoye

January 3, 2023

tornado
Photo: Getty Images

A "powerful front" with the potential to create severe storms has already moved into the Northern region of the state, and this is only the beginning. According to FOX5 Atlanta, a tornado watch will remain in effect for "Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Troup, Upson, Walker, Walton, and Whitfield" counties until 9:00 p.m on Tuesday.

Many counties on the Western side of the state will experience higher levels of storm risk than those on the Eastern side. FOX5 mentioned that Atlanta is at a "level 2 threat risk for severe storms," while cities on the Eastern side remain at a level 1. Effects of the storm will include possible hail, heavy rain, and strong winds with the chance to form "brief" tornados.

FOX5 Atlanta detailed that counties below Griffin should also be weary of flooding as the region could see up to three inches of rainfall. Those living in the effected regions can expect the worst of the storms to hit Wednesday morning, and move out of the state by Thursday to make way for sunshine and cooler temperatures.

