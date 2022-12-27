Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages

Many residents are without water due to lasting affects of the arctic blast that continue to plague the region. According to WSB-TV, residents of Clayton County are being urged to boil their water as a safety precaution amid these outages. Freezing temperatures recently caused a water leak in the Butts County Water System, which provides water to most of Clayton County.

Parts of Haralson County have also been told to boil their water as a precaution as conditions persist. WSB-TV mentioned that the boil water advisory currently applies to "any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions" in Clayton County.

Butts County Water System General Manager H. Bernard Franks blames the water outages and main leaks on the freezing temperatures.

“Our team is working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. However, we do not have an estimate on when service will be restored. We understand the difficulty this causes not only during an extreme cold weather event but also during the holiday.”

News of a water leak occurring in Fulton County arose shortly after the boil water advisory went into effect in Clayton County. Residents experiencing little to no water pressure in their homes are encouraged to boil water in a pot on the stove, and store it for safe use.