This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For

When you think of Arizona, what's the first food that comes to mind?

Zippia determined the food that each state is known for. The website states, "When you think about common foods in each state, there are some definite (delicious) no-brainers. From Vermont and maple syrup to California and avocado toast. You can probably come up with a few more treats on your own."

According to Zippia, the food that Arizona is most known for is chimichangas. According to Yelp, you can find the highest rated chimichangas in Phoenix at Just Tacos and More. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing:

"I have been known to skip a meal just to ensure I can eat the entire shredded beef chimichanga, because once you start in on one, you can't stop until it's all gone."

Across the nation, eleven states were known for seafood dishes. Seven states were known for their meat and sandwiches. Surprisingly, only one state is known for pizza and it wasn't New York! It was actually Illinois.

Check out the full list of foods that each state is known for on Zippia's website.