This Is The Food Texas Is Known For

When you think of Texas, what's the first food that comes to mind?

Zippia determined the food that each state is known for. The website states, "When you think about common foods in each state, there are some definite (delicious) no-brainers. From Vermont and maple syrup to California and avocado toast. You can probably come up with a few more treats on your own."

According to Zippia, the food that Texas is most known for is brisket. Looking for a place to grab the best brisket? LoveFOOD says that the best barbecue joint in Texas is Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The website explains:

"As one of four areas that make up the barbecue belt, Texas prides itself on its ability to smoke meat. Most agree that the best Texan joint is Franklin Barbecue, with people gladly waiting hours to be served its luscious, sliced beef brisket with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce and white bread. Described by Anthony Bourdain as "the finest I’ve ever had,” nothing else on the menu (or in the state) quite compares."

Across the nation, eleven states were known for seafood dishes. Seven states were known for their meat and sandwiches. Surprisingly, only one state is known for pizza and it wasn't New York! It was actually Illinois.

Check out the full list of foods that each state is known for on Zippia's website.