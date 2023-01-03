WATCH: Police Stopped Idaho Student Murder Suspect Weeks Before Arrest

By Bill Galluccio

January 3, 2023

Police Car Lights Close-up
Photo: Getty Images

Video obtained by TMZ shows a traffic stop involving the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

Bryan Kohberger was driving with his dad when they were pulled over by an Indiana State Trooper for following too closely on December 15.

While Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra that was wanted in connection with the murders, the officer did not bring up the murders in Moscow, Idaho.

The officer asked the pair where they were going and joked, "that's a long haul" when they said Pennsylvania.

"Are you guys scared of airplanes?" the officer jokingly asked.

The officer let them go with a verbal warning.

Kohberger and his father were also pulled over by a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department a few minutes earlier. The deputy also let them go with a warning.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday (January 3), he waived extradition and will be transported to Idaho to face murder charges for the deaths of Kaylee GoncalvesMadison MogenXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

You can watch the video of the second traffic stop below.

