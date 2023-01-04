Check Out Nebraska’s Most Popular Dating App

Online apps have taken the dating world by storm, quickly becoming the most popular way to meet your future spouse in the United States. However, each user's success varies based on where they live and what app they choose to use. Luckily, Dating News recently compiled a list of the most popular dating apps in all 50 states for all of our single friends. Here's how they did it:

"Dating app popularity can vary widely by region, so it’s good to have a working knowledge of the trends, habits, and patterns in each state. Our dating experts have done some online investigation and ranked the most popular dating apps by state. The rankings are based on a combination of Google analytics, online usage surveys, and user recommendations."

They found that the most popular dating app in Nebraska is eHarmony, a marriage-focused dating site with over 2 million success stories. Here's what one satisfied user had to say about the app:

"Right from the start Cara felt respected and loved by Kyle, which gave her so much ease in communicating with him. It never felt like a stretch to find commonality in their interests and hobbies. Once they met in person, they were ready for their adventure to begin right away!"

