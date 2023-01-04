Check Out Nebraska’s Most Popular Dating App

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 4, 2023

Wedding proposal. Dating at sun set. Man giving ring.
Photo: Getty Images

Online apps have taken the dating world by storm, quickly becoming the most popular way to meet your future spouse in the United States. However, each user's success varies based on where they live and what app they choose to use. Luckily, Dating News recently compiled a list of the most popular dating apps in all 50 states for all of our single friends. Here's how they did it:

"Dating app popularity can vary widely by region, so it’s good to have a working knowledge of the trends, habits, and patterns in each state. Our dating experts have done some online investigation and ranked the most popular dating apps by state. The rankings are based on a combination of Google analytics, online usage surveys, and user recommendations."

They found that the most popular dating app in Nebraska is eHarmony, a marriage-focused dating site with over 2 million success stories. Here's what one satisfied user had to say about the app:

"Right from the start Cara felt respected and loved by Kyle, which gave her so much ease in communicating with him. It never felt like a stretch to find commonality in their interests and hobbies. Once they met in person, they were ready for their adventure to begin right away!"

Have you ever used eHarmony? Comment your experience down below!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.