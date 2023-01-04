Check Out Wisconsin’s Most Popular Dating App

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 4, 2023

Taking their date to the top of the mountain
Photo: Getty Images

Online apps have taken the dating world by storm, quickly becoming the most popular way to meet your future spouse in the United States. However, each user's success varies based on where they live and what app they choose to use. Luckily, Dating News recently compiled a list of the most popular dating apps in all 50 states for all of our single friends. Here's how they did it:

"Dating app popularity can vary widely by region, so it’s good to have a working knowledge of the trends, habits, and patterns in each state. Our dating experts have done some online investigation and ranked the most popular dating apps by state. The rankings are based on a combination of Google analytics, online usage surveys, and user recommendations."

They found that the most popular dating app in Wisconsin is Match, a serious dating service established in 1995 for singles over 30. They also boast having helped create "over one million love stories." Here's what one satisfied user had to say about the app:

"We only lived one mile from each other, but without Match, this love story would not have been possible."

Have you ever used Match? Comment your experience down below!

