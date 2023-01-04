Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Viral New TikTok

Kim Kardashian has gone viral once again this week, this time for a TikTok with her daughter North that's gone viral though not for the reason they intended. The video in question shows Kim and North lip-syncing to Christmas songs and wishing all of their followers a merry Christmas Eve.

The clip is now blowing up over a week later for a reason other than the Christmas song, Kim's hair. It was posted on the same day that Kim announced publicly that she had returned to brunette status, but what mostly drew fans to the video is her lack of extensions.