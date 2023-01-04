Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Viral New TikTok

By Lavender Alexandria

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has gone viral once again this week, this time for a TikTok with her daughter North that's gone viral though not for the reason they intended. The video in question shows Kim and North lip-syncing to Christmas songs and wishing all of their followers a merry Christmas Eve.

The clip is now blowing up over a week later for a reason other than the Christmas song, Kim's hair. It was posted on the same day that Kim announced publicly that she had returned to brunette status, but what mostly drew fans to the video is her lack of extensions.

Kardashian has had a few viral hair switch-ups this year, most notably when she bleached it to match her Marilyn Monroe dress at this year's Met Gala. Just last month she made headlines for debuting an entirely different blonde look at an event in Miami.

Fans were quick to notice the lack of extensions and wet hair Kardashian displays in the video, which is the first look at her natural length she's given in months as well as an update on her transition from blonde back to brunette. The video has since amassed almost 7 million views on Tik Tok as fans discuss her new look and natural length.

Kim Kardashian
