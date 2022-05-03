How Fans Correctly Predicted What Kim Kardashian Wore To The 2022 Met Gala

According to Glamour, fans were able to use vague hints Kim had been dropping about her highly-anticipated outfit for the exclusive event. During an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim mentioned that she had plans to wear a dress that could not be altered or tailored in any way, meaning that her outfit was likely archived. With that small piece of information, fans then took into account Kim's location over the past few weeks to formulate their spot-on prediction.

She and her boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted at the Ripley's Believe It or Not in Orlando on April 23. A report from The Sun said they spent three hours there. Once fans realized Marilyn Monroe's dress is on display at the museum. Genius! To see the original theory posted 7 days ago at the time of this writing, click here.