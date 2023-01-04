Lil Wayne, Birdman & Others Could Be Called To Testify Against Young Thug

It's not certain why the state would choose Lil Wayne, Birdman and Rich Homie Quan to testify. However, it could be related to previous allegations that Thug and Birdman allegedly ordered Jimmy Carlton Winfrey (Thug's ex tour manager) to shoot up Wayne's tour bus in 2015. Meanwhile, Lucci is not planning to testify at all according to his lawyer Drew Findling.



“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless,” Findling told TMZ last week. “So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett (YFN Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case.”



The list comes a day after the defense released its list of potential witnesses who will testify on behalf of Thug, born Jeffrey Williams. The group of 28 names includes music executives like Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen. It also includes rappers like Killer Mike, who dedicated his recent track "Run" to Thug and YSL, and Jerrika Karlae Hauser. The latter artist used to date Thug for years and was even close to marrying him before they broke up.