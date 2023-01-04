Lil Wayne, Birdman & Others Could Be Called To Testify Against Young Thug
By Tony M. Centeno
January 4, 2023
The State of Georgia has shared its hefty list of over 300 witnesses for Young Thug's upcoming trial, and there are some major high-profile names who could be called on to testify.
According to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden's update he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, January 4, the prosecution released the names of 372 people they plan to utilize throughout the trial. Lil Wayne, Birdman, YFN Lucci and Rich Homie Quan are just some of the major artists who have reportedly been included on the list. It's important to note that even though the artists appear on the list it's not guaranteed that they'll actually be called on.
JUST IN: Lil Wayne, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci among notable witnesses who could testify against Young Thug during YSL trial. Jury selection begins today. I'm working on posting the State's list of 372 witnesses. @wsbtv— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 4, 2023
It's not certain why the state would choose Lil Wayne, Birdman and Rich Homie Quan to testify. However, it could be related to previous allegations that Thug and Birdman allegedly ordered Jimmy Carlton Winfrey (Thug's ex tour manager) to shoot up Wayne's tour bus in 2015. Meanwhile, Lucci is not planning to testify at all according to his lawyer Drew Findling.
“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless,” Findling told TMZ last week. “So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett (YFN Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case.”
The list comes a day after the defense released its list of potential witnesses who will testify on behalf of Thug, born Jeffrey Williams. The group of 28 names includes music executives like Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen. It also includes rappers like Killer Mike, who dedicated his recent track "Run" to Thug and YSL, and Jerrika Karlae Hauser. The latter artist used to date Thug for years and was even close to marrying him before they broke up.
JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We're still working to get a copy of the State's witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023
The jury selection for Young Thug's trial is already under way. Jurors may be asked to serve for several months since the trial is expected to last throughout most of 2023. Thug will face trial with 14 others after eight YSL members took plea deals. Six members currently do not have lawyers and will have to wait until they find representation in order to have a trial. Although it'll take some time to narrow down the jury pool to 12 independent jurors, the YSL founder's RICO trial is expected to begin on Monday, January 9.