Kevin Liles, Julie Greenwald Push To Protect Black Art With New Petition

"Weaponizing creative expression against artists is obviously wrong," Liles and Greenwald said. "But what gets us so upset is what’s happening to Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL is just the most high-profile case. In courtrooms across America, Black creativity and artistry is being criminalized. With increasing and troubling frequency, prosecutors are attempting to use rap lyrics as confessions, just like they’re doing in this case."



"This practice isn’t just a violation of First Amendment protections for speech and creative expression," they continued. "It punishes already marginalized communities and silences their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph. It is a racially targeted attack, and this shameful and un-American practice must end."



Liles and Greenwald's plea comes after numerous artists like JAY-Z, Meek Mill and his REFORM Alliance, Fat Joe and others have pushed for the "Rap Trial on Trial" Bill, which passed in the New York Senate last month. Senate Bill S.7527, which is co-sponsored by Senators Jamaal Bailey and Brad Hoylman, "would not ban prosecutors from presenting lyrics or other material to a jury, but would require them to show that the work is “literal, rather than figurative or fictional.” The bill needs to pass in the New York State Assembly before it can be enacted into law. Liles and Greenwald are also urging New Yorkers to help support the cause.



"Enough is enough. We must protect Black art, creativity, and communities," they concluded.



