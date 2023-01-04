North Carolina Teen Wins Big After Buying His Third-Ever Lottery Ticket

A man in North Carolina got a lucky to start to the new year, winning a huge prize after buying a lottery ticket for just the third time ever.

Cody Plemmons, of Arden, doesn't have much experience playing the lottery, the 18-year-old lumber worker only buying a few lottery tickets in his life. However, he recently proved that the third time's the charm when he ended up buying a winning ticket from the Stanley's BP in Marshall while on a trip to Tennessee, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

According to Plemmons, he wasn't even planning on purchasing a lottery ticket, instead stopping by the store to get something else when he decided to also pick up a $5 Cash Payout scratch-off ticket.

"We mainly stopped at the gas station for a drink and a snack," he said, adding, "I honestly don't even know why I got [a ticket]. I just thought, 'Why not?'"

His last-minute decision brought him enough good luck to win one of the game's top prizes of $200,000.

"I couldn't believe it when I won," he said. "This is only the third lottery ticket I've ever bought."

Plemmons claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (December 3), taking home a total of $142,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he will put it into savings.