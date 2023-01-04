Phoebe Bridgers Announces The Passing Of Her Father

The indie rock singer had a relatively quiet 2022 musically, though she did just release a new Christmas song to raise money for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. A few weeks prior she was announced as a surprise feature on SZA's sophomore album SOS, where the pair collaborated on the song "Ghost In The Machine." Bridgers also grabbed headlines when she was announced as one of many openers on Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras Tour," where she's playing a 7 show run alongside Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams.

The passing of Bridgers' father also follows another act of musical activism when she collaborated alongside numerous other musicians for a special performance of "These Days" at a benefit concert for The Ally Coalition, a New York-based charity co-founded by Jack Antonoff.

No further details about her father's death have been shared.