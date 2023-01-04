Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

Several notable names are among the top donors to a GoFundMe page initially launched by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as part of a toy drive prior to his hospitalization this week.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $18,003 to the fundraiser on behalf of the Patriots franchise Tuesday (January 4).

ESPN's Mike Reiss pointed out that the donation made by Kraft, who is Jewish, is symbolic within the Jewish faith as 18 is "chai," which signifies life and "3" is Hamlin's number.

Hanold Associates CEO Jason Hanold was listed as the top donor with $20,000 contributed.

Several veteran NFL quarterbacks were also among the charity's top donors.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford donated $12,000; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady donated $10,000; and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, donated $10,000.