Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2023
Several notable names are among the top donors to a GoFundMe page initially launched by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as part of a toy drive prior to his hospitalization this week.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $18,003 to the fundraiser on behalf of the Patriots franchise Tuesday (January 4).
ESPN's Mike Reiss pointed out that the donation made by Kraft, who is Jewish, is symbolic within the Jewish faith as 18 is "chai," which signifies life and "3" is Hamlin's number.
Hanold Associates CEO Jason Hanold was listed as the top donor with $20,000 contributed.
Several veteran NFL quarterbacks were also among the charity's top donors.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford donated $12,000; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady donated $10,000; and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, donated $10,000.
Robert Kraft and the Patriots add $18,003.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 4, 2023
Within the Jewish faith, 18 is “chai” and signifies life. The “3” is Damar Hamlin’s number.
Beautiful gesture. https://t.co/drdrCaCiC6 pic.twitter.com/UOJPwTphRO
A total of $6,324,060 was raised as of Wednesday (January 4) morning, far exceeding the charity's initial goal of $2,500, according to the GoFundMe page.
An update shared on Tuesday clarified that further contributions would go toward Hamlin's ongoing medical battle.
Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field during Monday's (January 3) game and was hospitalized, which the Bills later said was due to cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
On Tuesday, Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that Hamlin is still on a ventilator, but has improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%.
"Right now they've got him on a ventilator so they're trying to get him to breathe on his own, so we're just kinda taking it day-by-day," Glenn said on Tuesday (January 3). "Still in the ICU, they have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they've been doing.
"I'm really really thankful for the medical staff that's been working him. They've been truly awesome at helping him with his recovery. It was a truly scary scene to witness that yesterday, as everyone in the country probably can agree with.
"I would've felt the way I felt no matter who it was, but for that to be my nephew, it was especially more of a gut punch to see that. But I'm thankful that he's still here, he's still alive and he's still fighting."
“A lot of people don’t get to see how loved they are while they're alive, so for him to have a situation where he could have been taken away and he has a chance to come back and see all that love that he got.”— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023
Our @nflnetwork interview with Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn: pic.twitter.com/h3YN3LizPC
Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday's game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
The second-year safety was reported to be critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in an official statement on behalf of the league shared Monday night that also confirmed the official postponement of the game.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance. Hamlin's family was with him when he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is located about two miles from Paycor Stadium.
The 24-year-old fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.
The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m. before being officially suspended nearly an hour later.
The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023
Hamlin was selected by the Bills at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old started in 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his second season.