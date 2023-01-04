Washington Commanders Make QB Decision For Week 18: Report

The move likely signals the end of former starter Carson Wentz's tenure with the franchise after being acquired this past offseason.

The former No. 2 overall pick has two years left on his current contract, which has no guaranteed money included. Washington could cut Wentz without being penalized against their salary cap, according to ESPN.

Wentz started the Commanders' first five games before suffering a fractured finger that led to him being placed on injured reserve.

Heinicke went 5-3-1 in nine appearance while Wentz, who reclaimed the starting job in Week 16, went 2-5 in seven starts and eight appearances.

Washington acquired Wentz in exchange for two third-round picks, as well as swapping second-round picks and absorbing a $28 million cap hit, with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason.

The veteran threw seven total touchdowns during his first two games with the Commanders, but has been limited to only four touchdown passes during his next five starts.

Heinicke has thrown for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on 161 of 259 passing this season.

Howell, a former standout at the University of North Carolina, was selected by Washington at No. 144 overall in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.