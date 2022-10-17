Carson Wentz's Injury Status Determined: Report
By Jason Hall
October 17, 2022
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured right ring finger Monday (October 17), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
"#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo," Rapoport tweeted. "He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger."
Wentz fractured his finger late in the second quarter of the Commanders' 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears last Thursday (October 13) when his throwing hand hit the arm of Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones.
#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022
Wentz was seen shaking the hand after the play and later in the drive, but managed to continue playing for the entire game.
The former Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions on 144 of 232 passing and has a 2-4 QB record through his first six games of the 2022 NFL season, his first with Washington.
Backup Taylor Heinicke, who started in 15 games for the Commanders in 2021, as well as during the team's last playoff appearance in January 2021, is expected to start in Wentz's absence.
Heinicke has thrown for 3,556 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 appearances for Washington, which includes a 7-8 record in 15 total starts.