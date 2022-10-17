Carson Wentz's Injury Status Determined: Report

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured right ring finger Monday (October 17), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

"#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo," Rapoport tweeted. "He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger."

Wentz fractured his finger late in the second quarter of the Commanders' 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears last Thursday (October 13) when his throwing hand hit the arm of Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones.