Måneskin's Damiano David Shows Off Shocking New Look

Måneskin fans are going through the seven stages of grief today after singer Damiano David showed off his new look.

The band shared a photo of David on their Instagram account. In the snap, David can be seen sitting on a chair and cheekily sticking his tongue out with freshly-buzzed head. The rest of his bandmates huddle around him with a mix of shocked and amazed looks on their faces. Thomas Raggi stands behind David, lips pursed in concentration as he runs a set of hair clippers over David's head.

"Rumor has it Damiano completely shaved his head 👅 GOSSIP feat. [Tom Morello] out on [January] 13th," the band wrote in the caption. The new hairstyle has caused a division between some Måneskin fans. One person commented on the post, "As long as Ethan don't cut his hair, everything is ok," while another wrote, "please let this be a joke." Check it out below.