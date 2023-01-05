Quavo Pays Tribute To TakeOff With Tear-Jerking New Song

"I don't know if I'm the same without you," Quavo raps. "It ain't no gang without you/Birthdays ain't the same without you, Christmas ain't the same without you/I'ma represent your name when it's 'bout you, I wouldn't have got it out the mud without you/It's hard to see Mama Love without you."



The heartbreaking track also features contributions from Vory, Mike Dean, Zaytoven and others. It arrives two months after TakeOff, born Kirsnick Ball, was shot and killed in Houston. He was laid to rest at a glorified funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. After he was eulogized by Offset, Drake and his Quality Control family, Quavo posted a gut-wrenching tribute to him on Instagram featuring photos of them together over the years.



Since then, the rapper stayed out of the public eye up until last weekend. He was spotted out for the first time in weeks while partying with Diddy and other celebrities in St. Barts for New Year's Eve.



Listen to Quavo's touching dedication to TakeOff below. Rest in peace, TakeOff.