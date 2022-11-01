Takeoff Shot & Killed During Horrific Shooting In Houston

By Tony M. Centeno

November 1, 2022

Takeoff
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia rapper Takeoff, who rose to fame alongside his Migos brethren, has reportedly died in a horrific shooting. He was 28.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, November 1, reports surfaced that Takeoff and Quavo were caught up in a shooting that happened while the duo was at a private party inside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. According to Click2Houston, three people were shot with one person dying on the scene due to gunshots wounds to the neck or head. Authorities said they will not release the deceased's identity until the victim's family has been notified, however, TMZ just confirmed the terrible news.

At the moment, investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Quavo and Takeoff were reportedly engaged in a dice game in the moments before shots were fired. Two other victims were rushed to the hospital but their condition is currently unknown. Quavo was not hurt during the incident. Prior to the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie at the bowling alley and Quavo posted a video of them driving around while celebrating Jas Prince's birthday.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. He was survived by his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin Offset. They first came together as Migos in 2008 and dropped their breakthrough hit "Versace" in 2013. He had appeared on all the Migos' album and even released his solo album The Last Rocket in 2018. Following their split from Offset, Takeoff and Quavo had just released their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links.

It's a sad day in Hip-Hop. Rest in peace, Takeoff.

