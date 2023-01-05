Sam Smith Anounces 27-Date Summer Tour Of North America

By Lavender Alexandria

January 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Following the success of last year's smash hit son "Unholy," Sam Smith is heading out on tour this summer. The Gloria tour is named after the pop singer's upcoming fourth studio album set to release later this month and features opening act Jessie Reyez at every stop of the tour.

The two have famously worked together in the past, both featuring on Calvin Harris' 2018 hit song 'Promises.' For Smith, the North American dates follow a series of European shows lasting from April to June. In Reyez's case, she's going on a shorter European tour in the second half of January before departing with Smith later this year.

Sam Smith ended 2022 on a high note with the success of their song "Unholy" alongside fellow trans pop artist Kim Petras. The song serves as the lead single for the forthcoming Gloria album, Smith's first since 2020's Love More. The Gloria tour is also among the biggest new tour announcements since Ticketmaster's controversial mishandling of ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour late last year.

Fans who RSVP ahead of time can get access to the pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, January 11th via a password before the general public is granted access on Friday the 13th.

Sam Smith
