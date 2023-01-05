Sam Smith Anounces 27-Date Summer Tour Of North America

Following the success of last year's smash hit son "Unholy," Sam Smith is heading out on tour this summer. The Gloria tour is named after the pop singer's upcoming fourth studio album set to release later this month and features opening act Jessie Reyez at every stop of the tour.

The two have famously worked together in the past, both featuring on Calvin Harris' 2018 hit song 'Promises.' For Smith, the North American dates follow a series of European shows lasting from April to June. In Reyez's case, she's going on a shorter European tour in the second half of January before departing with Smith later this year.