'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Seemingly Comes Out As Gay

It seems like Noah Schnapp has more in common with his Stranger Things character than he thought!

The Netflix TV star took to TikTok on Thursday (January 5) to seemingly come out as gay. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in the caption while the sound in the background says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It's never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious!"

He also alluded to his Stranger Things character "Will Byers" in the caption, who Schnapp confirmed was gay over the summer. He also admitted to Variety that "it's pretty clear" Will has feeling for "Mike," played by Finn Wolfhard.

"Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that," Schnapp said.

He also opened up about Will's character arc. "Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay," Schnapp said.

The 18-year-old actor's announcement on social media was met with tons of praise and congratulations.

"welcome king," one user said.

"PROUD OF YOU," said another.

Netflix even commented on the video with three red hearts.

Watch the TikTok below!